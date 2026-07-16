MDC says 17 doctors suffering mental health conditions; 12 battling substance abuse

The Ghana Medical and Dental Council (MDC) has disclosed that 17 medical practitioners have been reported with mental health conditions, while 12 others are receiving attention for substance abuse-related challenges.

The Council said the figures underscore the growing need to strengthen mental health support systems for healthcare professionals across the country, warning that untreated psychological and substance abuse issues could have implications for both practitioners and the quality of patient care.

Registrar of the Council, Dr. Divine Banyubala, revealed that the affected doctors are being closely monitored and are undergoing appropriate medical and regulatory interventions. He said the measures are intended to protect patients while ensuring the affected practitioners receive the care and support they need.

The Council noted that doctors often work under demanding conditions characterised by long hours, intense pressure, emotional stress and burnout, factors that can contribute to mental health disorders and substance dependency.

The disclosure has renewed attention on the importance of prioritising the well-being of healthcare workers as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana's health system.

The Medical and Dental Council reaffirmed its commitment to upholding professional standards while promoting the welfare of medical practitioners. It also encouraged doctors experiencing mental health or substance abuse challenges to seek help promptly and take advantage of available support services.