13 feared dead, several injured in Kumasi-Accra highway crash

At least 13 people are feared dead, with several others injured, following a devastating road crash at Odumase, near Konongo, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The accident involved three vehicles—a cargo truck transporting tomatoes, a passenger bus and an empty fuel tanker.

The cause of the crash has not yet been officially established. However, eyewitnesses said the collision occurred after one of the vehicles allegedly attempted a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre, resulting in a head-on impact involving the three vehicles.

Emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene and rescued passengers trapped in the mangled vehicles. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, while personnel worked to retrieve victims and clear the wreckage.

The accident has caused significant traffic congestion along the busy Kumasi-Accra Highway, as police and other emergency agencies continue rescue, recovery and traffic management operations.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.