Preparations underway in Yendi for third-day prayers in honour of late Ya-Na Abukari II amid heavy security

Preparations have intensified at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi ahead of the third-day Adua prayers for the late Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Ya-Na Abukari II, as security personnel maintain a strong presence to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance.

The passing of the revered King was officially announced on Monday, July 13, 2026, plunging the Dagbon Kingdom into mourning.

In line with Islamic tradition, the third-day prayers will bring together Imams, Mallams and members of the royal family to offer special supplications for the repose of the late Ya-Na's soul. The ceremony represents a significant milestone in the funeral rites and precedes the commencement of the traditional succession process.

Following the conclusion of the third-day observance, authorities are expected to announce the date for the seventh-day Adua, which is anticipated to be held next week. The seventh-day prayers will mark the final Islamic ceremony in honour of the late King.

After the completion of these religious rites, the kingdom will proceed with its customary succession arrangements. A Regent will be installed to oversee the affairs of Dagbon and provide leadership during the period leading to the completion of the late King's final funeral ceremonies.

Once the traditional funeral rites have been fully performed, the process to select and enskin a new Ya-Na will begin in accordance with the customs and long-standing traditions of the Dagbon Kingdom.