Okyeame Kwame Brought A Spark Into This Year's Miss Ghana Better -Inna

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Exclusive Events Ghana, Inna Patty has appreciated the inclusion of Okyeame Kwame in this year's pageant.

According to her, the ceremony which was held at the Kempinski Hotel was exceptional due to the input brought on by Okyeame Kwame who did not just perform on the night but produced the entire ceremony.

"Okyeame Kwame is like Made in Ghana and so if you want that infusion of 'Ghanaianness' and are doing something of a sort with him you would not go wrong with a partnership with him and we are proud to have partnered with him."

Inna said Okyeame Kwame's outfit contributed to the quality of the set in itself as regards how it was designed to be Ghanaian.

"We have our style of doing things and he came on board with his great ideas and it came out as a nice event," she added.

Twenty-six-year-old student of the Maureen Signature Institute, Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi, won the coveted crown of the 2019 edition of Miss Ghana beauty pageant.

Sarah Odei Amoani, a 22-year -old Law student at the University of Professional Studies who is also a talent development and career guidance coach was adjudged the first runner-up of the contest.

She was followed by 23-year-old Purchase & Supply graduate of the Koforidua Technical University, Deborah Opoku Sarfo who took the third position.

In the meantime, Okyeame Kwame has released visuals of his song with Kuami Eugene titled 'Ino Be My Matter.'

The song is taken off the Made in Ghana album which is part of Okyeame's campaign to orient the minds of Ghanaians towards the proservation of our heritage.