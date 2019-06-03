AGMMA19: Diana Hamilton Bags Two Awards

UK-based Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton on Saturday bagged two awards at this years African Gospel Music and Media Awards held at the Discovery Centre in the United Kingdom.

The 'Mo Ne Yo' singer who secured six nominations won two on the night, one of which is the Artiste of Excellence, Europe.

Expressing her excitement on Facebook, she wrote; "Nsenkyerehene Nyakopon did it again at @agmma2019! 2 AWARDS!!! This is me showing my gratitude to everyone that voted and prayed with me. Please don't stop praying."

The gospel musician's hard work seems to be paying off. She recently won the Gospel song of the year and Gospel artiste of the year awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

AGMMA, produced by 1615 Media, a UK based Christian Media and Events Company, seeks to unearth, motivate and inspire musicians and media outfits to aspire to attain excellence in their ministries and businesses.

The awards night is a culmination of its yearlong activities which includes seminars, resource and networking events, regional concerts and career guidance.

Below is a screenshot of Diana Hamilton's Post: