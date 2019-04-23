I Slept With 5 Men Before I Turned 18 Years—Pamela Odame

Ghanaian Instagram and video vixen, Pamela Odame has revealed that she slept with 5 men within a year.

According to her, she had slept with several men even before she turned 18 years and at that age, she had already warmed the beds of 5 men or more.

She made this revelation in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay show. The model with huge ‘melons’ emphasized that her reason for sleeping with men at that tender age was because she acquired her basic needs from them.

The controversial video vixen detailed that her s3xual escapades at that age was as a result of youthful exuberance and was not matured at that particular period in her life.

“I have dated about five men in a year. I dated them between the ages of 17-18. I was a bad girl and very foolish by then. By then if someone even takes me out and offers me 200 cedis, it’s enough,” she disclosed.

The video vixen also confessed that she slept with a married musician she shot a video for.

Pamela has been in all circles of controversies ever since she came to the limelight as a result of her huge ‘melons’.