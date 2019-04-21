Diana Hamilton, Tim Godfrey Thrill Audience At Harvest Praise 2019

It was a night of great performances and gospel ministrations at the 2019 Harvest Praise which came off at the Fantasy Dome in Accra yesterday April 19, 2019.

The annual programme had been held for the last 21 years brought a lot of excitement to patrons with performances from Harvest Gospel Choir, Harvest Theatre, UK based Ghanaian gospel songstress, Diana Hamilton and Tim Godfrey from Nigeria.

After a worship and praises session, the programme brought on Harvest Theatre group and the HP Kids who presented beautiful drama and choreography.

The Harvest Choir took over the stage with a rendition awesome songs spanning different genres: from contemporary or urban gospel to what is generally called the local gospel.

They got the whole auditorium lit when they performed Koda’s ‘Hosanna.’

The Head Pastor of Harvest Chapel International, Reverend Fitzgerald Odonkor mounted the pulpit to admonish the congregation to let the death of Christ be of a great benefit to their Christian life.

He said: “we must align ourselves to the ultimate sacrifice and not live in fear.”

For those who have not really witnessed the spectacular artistry by Diana Hamilton, the UK based Ghanaian artiste proved her mettle by keeping the spirit of the Harvest Praise alive for one hour.

There was not dull moment in her performance as she ministered and performed with gusto and joy.

Starting with her song ‘I believe,’ she did other songs including popular Ghanaian gospel songs in her own style.

Impressed with the audience’s response to her performance, she gave an account of how about 10 years ago while performing at the Harvest Praise, people started leaving the auditorium.

“Don’t ever let your audience walk out on you,” one of the participants she said told her.

She was rather thankful to God for her maturity in keeping her audience glued to her while on stage in recent times.

The audience, obviously expectant of the ‘Mo Ne Yor’ song, could not help dancing when Diana roped it in after her short narration.

Diana wrapped up with ‘Work in Progress,’ another song that won her a lot of spurs when it was released in 2015. From Nigeria came Tim Godfrey – the guy who kept almost everybody at the programme on their feet for the one and half hours he was on stage.

Tim was awesome on the night. His stage presence and interaction with the audience electrified the ambiance of the auditorium as people kept jamming to his songs till the end.

One of the things that may have drawn the audience closer to him was when he performed some popular Ghanaian gospel songs and did a rendition of Sarkodie’s Adonai.

He really exuded buoyancy on stage!

Being the second time it was held at the 15,000 capacity Fantasy Dome, it is no gainsaying that Harvest Praise has grown over the years and would soon burst its seams.

Some of this year’s sponsors include Citi FM, Indomie, Awake mineral water and GTP textiles.

The programme was live on Citi 97.3 FM, Citi TV, GOtv and DStv.

Harvest Praise 2019 was hosted by morning show host of Citi FM and host of The Point of View on Citi TV, Bernard Avle.

