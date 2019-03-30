My Family Means More To Me Than My Career- Anita Erskine

One of Ghana’s sensational media mogul, Anita Erskine has stated that in spite of her achievements, she will choose her family over her career any time.

According to her, family means everything to her and no amount of money from any institution will make her choose work over family.

“Once you decide to marry you should be responsible for your family and my household is important to me than anything else.”

"I must admit that I haven’t been around all the time for my family but I am glad my husband, sisters and mother come in to help from time to time,” she told Showbiz in an interview recently.

Anita explained that although career is very important and makes one comfortable when you earn a good income, it can never replace family.

She used the opportunity to thank her husband, Regis Amaizo for being very supportive. “My husband is one of a kind. He understands me and takes care of the children when I am not around,” she stated.

Earlier this week, 3FM began teasing a new co-host for its 3FM Drive, hosted by Giovani Caleb, who joined the station after leaving EIB Network.

it was later revealed that Anita Erskine will be the new co-host of the drive show.

This is the second time Anita Erskine is pairing up with Giovani Caleb on another drive show. She and Giovani hosted Starr Drive on Starr FM before she left in 2017.

Giving reasons why she left the Starr Drive, Anita Erskine said it was crashing with most of her travels.

“I love to explore and at a point, the Starr FM job was crashing with my travels hence the reason I had to leave,” she said.