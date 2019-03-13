Kakum National Park Upgraded

The Kakum National Park has been upgraded to provide a great sense of avenues for tourists to explore the natural beauty of the site.

Aside the famous canopy walkway, the park now has an exhibition hall, hiking spree, tree housing, camp site and an animal viewing zone which would offer visitors the opportunity to see different wildlife species in their natural habitat.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Heritage Conservation Trust (GHCT), Isadore Nii Attoh Armah, announced the new packages at the Independence Day inter-school games, which was organised by the Kakum National Park.

“Exhibition hall has on display detailed documentation on flora and fauna as well as local cultural and historic artifacts that would soon be opened to tourists,” he added.

Mr. Armah added that the park can now strides to meet the demands of tourists and urged couples and game lovers to take advantage over the fully furnished tourist site to champion tourism in Ghana.

He reiterated the commitment of the GHCT to promote the conservation of historic tourist attractions in the country and further disclosed that over 132, 000 tourists.

Mr. Armah was hopeful that the figure would see an increase of about 30 per cent this year.

The Communications Manager for GHCT, George Kobina Edah, indicated the Kakum National Park has a children's park with all facilities and encouraged students to visit the park.

The Kakum National Park is a wildlife reserve, home to elephants, butterflies, reptiles, amphibians, over 800 rare species of birds and other endangered mammals such as the Diana monkeys and the Bongo antelopes.

---Daily Guide