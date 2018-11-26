Jackie Chan’s Daughter Confirms Marriage To Canadian Girlfriend

Etta Ng, the estranged teenage daughter of movie star Jackie Chan, has announced that she has married her 31-year-old Canadian girlfriend.

The happy couple shared a picture of Ms Ng, 19, and social media personality Andi Autumn with their apparent marriage certificate, dated 8 November.

Media reports said the pair registered their marriage in Canada, and are now in Ms Ng’s native Hong Kong.

The news was celebrated online, and trended on Chinese platform Weibo.

Ms Ng is martial arts star Chan’s only child with actor and former beauty queen Elaine Ng Yi Lei following an affair the couple had in 1999.

She was raised by her mother but local media reports suggest their relationship was fraught with tension in recent years.

“We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it,” the couple wrote in their photo caption. “Love is kind, it does not judge. Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change. Love wins!”

Ms Ng and Ms Autumn are said to have begun dating in late 2017 and Ms Ng moved to Canada shortly thereafter.

In April, the couple made a public plea for help on YouTube, claiming they were homeless for a month “due to homophobic parents”.

This was disputed by Ms Ng’s mother, who told the Asian news site Coconuts the couple “should go find work” and not rely on Ms Ng’s father’s fame to get money.

Gay Star news reported that Jackie Chan said he was fine with his daughter’s sexuality, but according to media reports he has never had a relationship with her.

In 2015 Chan told the BBC of his shame and shock following the news his older son Jaycee Chan had been jailed for six months in China for drug offences.