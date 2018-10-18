Kofi Adoma To Be Honored At The 8th Annual 3G Awards In New York

This year's 8th Edition of the 3G Awards is a reminisce of the 2011 version. The 2011 edition honored many soccer legends and personalities who had traveled to the US for the first time. The 2018 edition will have similar great media personalities also coming to New York for the first time and one of them is the award-winning and great media personality; Kofi Adoma Nwanwani of Adom FM and Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Kofi TV fame respectively.

3G Media is once again proud to announce that Kofi Adoma Wanwani has confirmed and attending the 8th annual edition ceremony in New York as Honoree. Talking about excitement,, many fans who frequently watch his program on youtube are looking forward to join him celebrate the occasion.

A little known History Fact -

Kofi Adoma is a teacher by training but has spent almost all of his professional life in the media, starting years back from Shalom Radio at Berekum in his home region, through Volta Star Radio (GBC Ho), Fox FM in Kumasi then to Hot FM in Accra before he finally joined Adom FM.

He is now a lead news anchor on Adom FM 6pm news, Host of a Socio-political show (Pampaso) on Adom TV and News Editor/Producer of Adom Kasee on Adom TV. The radio personality has affected many lives with his captivating interviews on his KOFI TV facebook and youtube channel.

3G Media is a Ghanaian owned and operated online news and entertainment media house led by US-based Media Mogul; Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah (Mr. CNN) . Since 2009, the company set up 3G Magazine, 3gmediaonline.com , and 3G Awards.

3G Awards is an annual event; dubbed; "A Night of Heroes" recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of the leading trailblazers of the greater Ghanaian and Global communities. It has honored over hundreds of personalities who have made a difference in their communities and changed lives.

3G Media also every year invites; government officials, celebrities and businessmen/women to visit New York and network with their fellow American business colleagues. The key area is creating an opportunity for Ghanaian based with their US counterparts.

Past honorees include; The Nation’s Prophet; Apostle Owusu Bempah, Hollywood Actor Abraham Attah; Former New York Senator, Hassel-Smith, Boxing Legend; Michael Spinks, Hon. Kennedy Ohene-Agyapong, MP, Tommy Smythe, ESPN’s Sports Presenter/Analyst; Boxing legend, Azuma Nelson; Soccer legends; Sunday, Osei, Kofi and Kuuku Dadzie, The Black Stars’ Coach; Dr. Akwasi Appiah, Captain, Asamoah Gyan; Koofori, KKD, Irene Logan, Counsellor Lutterodt, Prince David Osei, Shatta Wale and many others.

3G Media produces this 8th edition to be held on Saturday, November 10th, 2018 starting 9pm. The venue is the Grand American Ballroom, located on 899 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10459

This is supported/Endorsed by the Ghana Permanent Mission of New York, Ghana Consulate of New York, Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, NCOGA(National Council of Ghanaian Association), New York Mayor's Office; Bronx Country Director; Famod Konneh, Boogie Down Nima Productions and others.

Sponsors include; Investigroup, MayJay Property Management, Prestige Tours and Travels, Anokye Krom Restaurant, Malata African Market, NY, Nyamekye African Market, NJ, AB African Market & AB Africa Fabric Store, TADMI and Star Beer.

Media houses supporting, Adomonline, Myjoyonline, Ghanaweb, Modernghana, TV3, Peacefmonline.com, Highlife Radio, Vitalghradio, BAK TV, Adinkraradio, Amansanradio, Keymama and Playback Magazine,