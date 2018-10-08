Okay FM Celebrates 8th Anniversary

The management of Okay FM has launched a month-long programme to mark its eight years of providing broadcasting service to Ghanaians.

The month-long celebration is expected to attract a large number of radio listeners, friends of the station, musicians and other important personalities, including politicians.

According to management, the celebration is in recognition of the valuable contributions it has made, championing societal transformation and giving voice to majority of the people “making it a choice station for the public”.

Some of the activities lined up include donations to some selected needy institutions, live musical shows at some selected shopping malls in Accra to entertain its listeners, among others.

From a humble beginning, Okay FM which operates from the Ship House located at the Abeka Junction, has carved a niche for itself as a reputable radio station.

The station has positioned itself to grow businesses and help clients to reach their target groups.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Abeiku Santana, host of Ekwanso Dwodwo on Okay FM and also the programmes manager, he recounted the journey of Okay FM to its current graceful success, but said it has not been an easy journey.

He added that eight years in the life of any institution is worth celebrating and Okay FM‘s own has been a magnificent milestone.

According to him, the station is successful because of its highly dedicated staff, passionate listeners and committed advertisers.

He mentioned that the station has grown within the past eight years with some of its programmes, including its morning show, Ade Akye Abia, becoming the industry benchmark.

“The station has climbed the media ladder of success, becoming one of the most listened-to stations in Ghana currently,” Abeiku Santana added.

He further disclosed that the station's loyal listeners will be rewarded with various packages, including products from sponsors.