Lekzy Decomic Wins Best Comedian At The Youth Event Awards 2018

The 2018 edition of the Youth Event Awards came off at the silver star towers, Accra on Saturday, September 28th 2018.

In a keenly contested category, Lekzy decomic came head to head with other comedians and was ultimately crowned with the top most prize as the best comedian.

Management of Lekzy decomic, Kasa entertainment took to their social media to congratulate him , Congratulations to our finest comedian @Lekzy_Decomic for emerging as the Best Comedian at the YEA #kasaEntertainment

Other winners on the night include Araba Sey, Elorm beenie and DJ Foxx etc. The Youth Events Awards is an award event scheme to celebrate and honor outstanding individuals emphatically youths for their outstanding dedication and contributions to the creative arts industry being it events organization and general excellence.

Watch video below

