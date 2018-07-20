Accra Weekend Nightlife Now Exciting Than Ever

A timeout in Accra is never boring and that is because the city has it all; from jazz bars and dancing clubs, to historic pubs and sports bars.

All a visitor needs to know is that nightlife areas are spread across the city, and they are not hard to find.

Nightlife out here is quite lively during weekends and around holidays. You can always find friendly people around to also hang out with.

Osu, which is in the heart of Accra, is by far the swingiest part of city for entertainment. Many of Accra’s best nightclubs can be found there.

All night dancing takes place around Kwame Nkrumah Circle, the part of the city that never sleeps. But in the last few years, East Legon has managed to catch up.

NEWS-ONE brings to visitors some of best places you can hang out at during the weekend if you are new in town.

Champs Sports Bar & Grills

Champs Sports Bar & Grill is one of the best hangouts that captures the essence of Ghanaian excitement. Located on the plush premises of Paloma Hotel, Ring Road, it specialises in three things- good times, good drinks and good food. There are die-hard fans of sports, good music, and surprises. From football fanatics to casual sports fans, Champs is everything you expect from a sports bar and more.

You can time your visit to watch a Champions League match on one of their many HD projectors and experience just how loudly and passionately Ghanaians support their team.

Club Onyx

If you are feeling for some clubbing vibes, then the Club Onyx is the place to be. It is one of the reigning nightlife hangouts in the city. It is a great place to also meet some of Ghana’s celebrated music and movie stars. The club is nestled in the residential area of Cantonments, behind the police headquarters and next to Rockstone's Office. It also has hallmark of being one of the classy clubs with amazing interior decor setup with 4 VIP lounges; Moet & Chandon VIP Lounge, The Ciroc Lounge, The 'Jack Lives Here' Lounge and The ONYX Ultra VIP Lounge. It is a place to get your groove on this weekend.

Kikibees Restaurant & Lounge Bar

Kikibees is definitely a place you will not stop visiting after your first experience. For some people, it is a cool hideout to relax after the day's stress. Kikibees Restaurant is located at East Legon, Bissau Avenue, and it's quite easy to find. With a friendly environment and nice programmes such

Karaoke and live band programmes, it has become one of the hottest nightlife spots in the city. It offers an array of experiences and a vast variety of mouth-watering dishes.

Mango's Restaurant

Mango's Restaurant serves extremely tasty local/continental dishes & also does deliveries. It is also one of the best hangouts in the capital, located at East Legon opposite the Del Hospital across the street from AH Hotel. Mango's is also a home of the stars. A number of the country's movie stars hang out there.

It has recently established what it calls 'Freaky Fridays' to give patrons opportunity to hang out with CEO and actress Luckie Lawson and other celebrities at the restaurant. For your night life fun, you definitely can't afford to miss Mango’s Restaurant.

Vine Lounge

This can be located at the Best Western Premier Accra Hotel in Airport Residential and it offers a great variety of food, cocktails and events all based on the most fashionable food concept at the moment. But where Vine really thrives is their extensive list of innovative cocktails, wines and champagnes. The hugely popular weekend V'runch day parties, filled with champagne and more. The Vine Lounge also has unique weekly events, including live jazz music on Wednesdays and on Thursdays, craft cocktail offers lessons based on your favourite spirits and mixers. Fizz Fridays starts the weekend off with premium prosecco. Having started off as simply a brunch spot, Vine Lounge has quickly developed into a place for all times of the day, be it for a morning breakfast, a romantic dinner or a fun-filled evening of innovative drinks and music. Visit Vine for an amazing experience.

Carbon Luxury Lounge & Nightclub

Carbon is a luxury lounge-club with extraordinary quirks and unexpected surprises. Perched in the penthouse of Icon House, high above the bustle of Airport City and Liberation Road, guests enter a magical, mysterious world of luxurious hedonism, stylish surrealism and neo-nightclubbing, where surprises await at every turn. The DNA of the club is theatrical entertainment and the Carbon nightlife Concept has been curated by a group of the world's most talented designers, artists and performers. Since its opening in late December 2016, guests have been encountering the unexpected and experiencing nightlife as never before at the most decadent destination for global style-setters. Visit Carbon for a great treat.

Sandbox Beach Club

Sandbox is a great one for all beach-lovers. Located at South Labadi Estate, it has a state-of-the-art beach resort that gives visitors so much fun, a romantic getaway and a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean. For an amazing dance experience and letting loose the kinks, Sandbox is also visitors’ best bet for the weekend.

+233 Jazz Bar & Grill

This is also a great place to meet fellow travellers and like-minded individuals while hashing out plans to traverse in search of adventure. There is never a bored moment at the bar. There is always a live band throughout the week to entertain visitors. The band plays on a small stage but loud enough for everyone to enjoy the music. Its food – burgers, hotdogs, chicken, chips, kebabs and pork chops – is mostly off the grill. The music varies between highlife, blues, jazz and anything else good. You can't miss a visit to +233 Jazz Bar & Grill if you are in Accra.

Other Places To Visit for Night Life Experience

The list of nightlife hotspots is, indeed, endless. Aside the above mentioned places, there are equally good hubs as AM & PM Villagio Alto, Twist Night Club at Labone, Zen Garden, Firefly Lounge Bar, Vienna City Accra, Plot 7 in Osu Nyaniba Estate and Paparazzi at East Legon. There is also Honeysuckle at Osu, Coco Vanilla, Coco Lounge, Sky Bar Lounge and more.