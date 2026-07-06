Second batch of 900 Ghanaians register for evacuation from South Africa following Xenophobic violence

More than 900 Ghanaians have registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria for evacuation from South Africa following last Monday's violent anti-immigrant demonstrations, which claimed the life of a Ghanaian national.

The government is yet to announce the date for the evacuation.

The Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, disclosed the development in an interview, saying arrangements were underway to assist Ghanaians who had expressed their desire to return home.

The move follows the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday, June 30, 2026, during anti-immigrant demonstrations linked to renewed xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa.

In a statement issued last Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the killing and denounced the growing wave of xenophobic violence targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians.

“The Government of Ghana condemns, in the strongest terms, this senseless act of violence and the rising tide of xenophobia targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa. The taking of any life is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice without delay,” the Ministry stated.

The Ministry said it had directed the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria to formally lodge Ghana's protest with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation and subsequently file a complaint with the South African Police Service.

According to the statement, these diplomatic actions were taken after the identity of the deceased had been confirmed and his family officially informed.

The Ministry added that an autopsy had been conducted on the body at the request of the Government of Ghana.

It also called for a full, transparent and expedited investigation into the killing and demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The government further urged the South African authorities to strengthen security measures to protect Ghanaian nationals living in communities affected by the attacks.

The Ministry reiterated Ghana's expectation that South Africa would fulfil its international obligations by guaranteeing the safety, dignity and rights of all foreign nationals within its territory, including Ghanaians.

It also disclosed that Ghana had previously submitted a formal petition to the African Union Commission over the recurring xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa.

According to the Ministry, the petition remains under consideration, and Ghana expects the African Union to address the issue as a matter of urgency at its next statutory meeting.

The statement further indicated that arrangements were being made to repatriate the body of the late Bashiru Isak to Ghana for burial.

The Ministry extended its condolences to the bereaved family and advised Ghanaians who have decided to remain in South Africa to remain vigilant, avoid high risk areas and contact the Ghana High Commission through its 24 hour emergency lines whenever necessary.

The Ministry reaffirmed the government's commitment to pursuing all available diplomatic, consular and multilateral channels to safeguard the lives and welfare of Ghanaians abroad and to ensure that such attacks do not recur.