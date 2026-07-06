ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Second batch of 900 Ghanaians register for evacuation from South Africa following Xenophobic violence

  Mon, 06 Jul 2026
Social News Second batch of 900 Ghanaians register for evacuation from South Africa following Xenophobic violence
MON, 06 JUL 2026

More than 900 Ghanaians have registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria for evacuation from South Africa following last Monday's violent anti-immigrant demonstrations, which claimed the life of a Ghanaian national.

The government is yet to announce the date for the evacuation.

The Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, disclosed the development in an interview, saying arrangements were underway to assist Ghanaians who had expressed their desire to return home.

The move follows the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday, June 30, 2026, during anti-immigrant demonstrations linked to renewed xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa.

In a statement issued last Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the killing and denounced the growing wave of xenophobic violence targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians.

“The Government of Ghana condemns, in the strongest terms, this senseless act of violence and the rising tide of xenophobia targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa. The taking of any life is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice without delay,” the Ministry stated.

The Ministry said it had directed the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria to formally lodge Ghana's protest with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation and subsequently file a complaint with the South African Police Service.

According to the statement, these diplomatic actions were taken after the identity of the deceased had been confirmed and his family officially informed.

The Ministry added that an autopsy had been conducted on the body at the request of the Government of Ghana.

It also called for a full, transparent and expedited investigation into the killing and demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The government further urged the South African authorities to strengthen security measures to protect Ghanaian nationals living in communities affected by the attacks.

The Ministry reiterated Ghana's expectation that South Africa would fulfil its international obligations by guaranteeing the safety, dignity and rights of all foreign nationals within its territory, including Ghanaians.

It also disclosed that Ghana had previously submitted a formal petition to the African Union Commission over the recurring xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa.

According to the Ministry, the petition remains under consideration, and Ghana expects the African Union to address the issue as a matter of urgency at its next statutory meeting.

The statement further indicated that arrangements were being made to repatriate the body of the late Bashiru Isak to Ghana for burial.

The Ministry extended its condolences to the bereaved family and advised Ghanaians who have decided to remain in South Africa to remain vigilant, avoid high risk areas and contact the Ghana High Commission through its 24 hour emergency lines whenever necessary.

The Ministry reaffirmed the government's commitment to pursuing all available diplomatic, consular and multilateral channels to safeguard the lives and welfare of Ghanaians abroad and to ensure that such attacks do not recur.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Attorney General introduces tribunal bill to revive public tribunals Attorney General introduces tribunal bill to revive public tribunals

2 hours ago

Former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Livable wages: 'You want people to produce for what market when you're paying th...

2 hours ago

AfCFTA goals at risk without closing Africas US$120 billion trade finance gap — Afreximbank Warns AfCFTA goals at risk without closing Africa's US$120 billion trade finance gap —...

2 hours ago

Character defines a person of faith, not titles or power — Mahama Character defines a person of faith, not titles or power — Mahama

2 hours ago

Poor road conditions turn Kasoa–Mallam journey into four-hour ordeal Poor road conditions turn Kasoa–Mallam journey into four-hour ordeal

2 hours ago

Upper East NDC demands immediate repairs to defective GH¢50.8mSumbrungu Namong road Upper East NDC demands immediate repairs to defective GH¢50.8m Sumbrungu Namong ...

2 hours ago

Treasury bill auction misses target by 6.2% as government rejects higher yield bids Treasury bill auction misses target by 6.2% as government rejects higher yield b...

2 hours ago

Unemployed man remanded for spending ex-girlfriend’s GHC114,000 on sports betting Unemployed man remanded for spending ex-girlfriend’s GHC114,000 on sports bettin...

3 hours ago

Ghana congratulates US on 250th Independence Anniversary, reaffirms bilateral ties Ghana congratulates US on 250th Independence Anniversary, reaffirms bilateral ti...

3 hours ago

Ghana settles US$700 million Eurobond debt ahead of schedule Ghana settles US$700 million Eurobond debt ahead of schedule

Just in....
body-container-line