How a 67-year-old grandmother was arrested with 13kg cocaine hidden in fake plantain peels

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a 67-year-old Nigerian-British grandmother for allegedly attempting to smuggle 13 kilograms of cocaine concealed in fake plantain peels through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The suspect, identified as Mary Barek, a caregiver based in the United Kingdom, was arrested at the departure hall of Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport on June 28 while attempting to board a Virgin Atlantic flight to London, the agency said.

In a statement, NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi said a search of the suspect’s luggage uncovered 31 large packages of cocaine weighing 13 kilograms. The drugs had been disguised as hands of plantain and packed alongside other food items.

“A thorough search of her bags resulted in the discovery of 31 big wraps of cocaine, which were packaged to appear like hands of plantain, weighing a total of 13 kilograms,” Babafemi said.

He added that the suspect admitted ownership of the drugs during questioning.

“In her statement, the elderly woman admitted full ownership of the recovered cocaine exhibits,” he said.

The arrest was part of a series of anti-narcotics operations carried out across Nigeria, during which the NDLEA also dismantled an alleged drug trafficking syndicate linked to a Malaysia-bound cocaine shipment.

The agency said it arrested Nwabueze Felix Onyeka, a 45-year-old PhD student at the University of Putra Malaysia, after tracing him to his hometown in Anambra State. Investigators identified him as the alleged leader of a syndicate involved in concealing cocaine inside cartons of Orijin Bitters destined for Kuala Lumpur.

According to the NDLEA, operatives had earlier intercepted 36 parcels of cocaine weighing 5.8 kilograms hidden within the walls of nine cartons of the herbal drink. Four suspects, including a cargo agent, a driver and two alleged accomplices, were arrested before investigators tracked Onyeka.

The agency also announced several other arrests across the country. In Taraba State, officers recovered 43,980 capsules of Tramadol concealed inside specially modified fuel tanks of a vehicle. Suspects were also arrested in Kaduna, Ebonyi, Plateau and Gombe states, where authorities seized methamphetamine and more than 556 kilograms of cannabis, among other illicit drugs.

Beyond enforcement operations, the NDLEA said it continued its nationwide War Against Drug Abuse campaign through drug education and awareness programmes in schools, workplaces, places of worship and communities.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.) commended officers involved in the recent operations for combining enforcement efforts with public sensitisation, urging commands across the country to sustain the momentum in combating drug trafficking and abuse.

Source: punchng.com