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Police arrest 24 suspects in Ashanti anti-crime operation

  Mon, 06 Jul 2026
Crime & Punishment Police arrest 24 suspects in Ashanti anti-crime operation
MON, 06 JUL 2026

The Ashanti Regional Police Command, in collaboration with the Inspector General of Police Special Operations Team, has arrested 24 suspects during an intelligence-led operation that resulted in the recovery of a pump-action gun, suspected narcotic substances, vehicles and other exhibits.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said the operation formed part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on drug-related offences and other criminal activities across the Ashanti Region.

The exercise was conducted in Kodie, Apagya, Dechemso, Old Tafo Ahenbronum, Ahodwo and Abofour, where security personnel targeted suspected drug traffickers and individuals believed to be involved in various criminal activities.

According to the police, the operation led to the arrest of 24 suspects made up of 21 men and three women.

The suspects were identified as Richmond Okyere, 49, Mark Appiah Kubi, Nkrumah Zakaria, 23, Paul Addo, 62, Louis Samba, 26, Azupeh Kelvin, 28, Stephen Opoku, 24, Fredrick Boakye, 20, Frimpong Yiadom, 33, Dennis Owusu, 21, Alfred Agyeman, 25, and Owusu Davis, 24.

The others were Kwaku Agyemang Duah, 35, Akwasi Amankwah, 35, Solomon Asamoah, 27, Bushiru Alhassan, 19, Juliana Vivor, 17, Douglas Osei, 28, Kwabena Aikins, 38, Osman Ibrahim, 31, Amponsah Emmanuel, 40, Kwabena Fosu, 39, Ama Pokuah, 35, and Musah Haruna, 32.

The statement said Richmond Okyere was found in possession of a pump action gun bearing serial number 21GN 1918.

Police also recovered an unregistered Toyota Highlander, an unregistered Toyota Camry saloon car, a Mercedes Benz saloon car with registration number AS 8724 Z, an unregistered motorcycle, the pump action gun, seven rounds of Red Star AAA cartridges and a fireproof high security safe.

The operation further led to the seizure of 489 pieces of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, parcels and sealed packages containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances, 90 tablets of 225mg Tramadol, 140 tablets of 250mg Tramadol and 11 tablets of Royal 225mg.

Other exhibits recovered included 38 items believed to be used in processing suspected narcotic substances, bottles of Femude drink suspected to have been mixed with narcotic substances, 40 locally made toffees suspected to contain narcotic substances, three boxes of African Viagra, 52 lighters, 12 crushers, four quantities of ash residue believed to be linked to narcotics use, a Dell laptop, two LED television sets and various sums of money suspected to be proceeds from the sale of narcotic substances.

The police said all the suspects remain in custody and are assisting with investigations, while the recovered exhibits have been retained as evidence.

"Upon the conclusion of investigations, suspects found culpable will be put before the court," the statement said.

The Ghana Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations aimed at combating drug-related offences, violent crime and other forms of criminal activity.

It also appealed to members of the public to support the police by providing credible information on criminal activities through the nearest police station or the designated emergency channels.

The statement was signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo.

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