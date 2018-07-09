Stonebwoy Thrills Audience At Reggae Festival In Germany

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has staged a spectacular performance at the 2018 Summer Jam Festival held in Germany.

Stonebwoy, who was the only African act on the bill performed alongside Gentleman, Ziggy Marley, Inner Circle, Tarrus Riley, Chris Martin, Jahmiel and Charly Black.

The show is part of Stonebwoy's 2018 ‘Epistles of Mama’ tour.

Already, he has performed in Switzerland, Holland and two more show to perform at Holland and Jamaica.

On June 30, 2018, he performed at Lausanne, Switzerland and followed it up with a show on July 1 at Club Mondial in Beek, Holland.

The Summerjam show took place on July 6, 2018 in Cologne, Germany.

On July 7, he played in Zurich, Switzerland.

This Friday, July 13 he will be performing at Empire Club in Rotterdam, Holland.

His protégé, Kelvyn Boy is also on the tour and has been supporting with spectacular back-up vocals.

His 'Epistles of Mama' album has been gotten lot of plaudits from a lot of music fans across the world, placing Number 13 on the Billboard World Chart.

It features an array of local and international heavyweights as Sean Paul, Chronixx, Sarkodie, Pressure, I Octane, Efya, Vanessa Bling, Joey B, and Kabaka Pyramid.

Watch Stonebwoy's performance at Summerjam Festival below: