New Discovery: 15-Year-Old Herman Suede Dazzled Fans At Level 8

At age 15, most of us are mostly still in our high school phase navigating life between school and the little life we seem to have but not for Jason, the 15-year-old singer, songwriter popularly referred to as Herman Suede.

It was, therefore, no surprise one of Ghana’s finest artistes, M.anifest touted his credentials as the one to watch out for. Herman Suede’s dazzling performances leading to the premier of videos for ‘Be Mine’, ‘Wavii’ and ‘Questions’ left his colleagues and industry players like Kumi Guitar, Kuuvie, Spacely, Nxwrth among others stunned and hopeful for the coming generations of creatives.

The cloud nine experience at Level 8 event celebrated the beauty of young ambition and a talented soul. Dubbed, ‘Herman Suede to the World’, the event brought together a cast of performances and audience who could sing along word-for-word and enthusiastically jam to the songs as they played.