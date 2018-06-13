I’M Sorry For My 'Unprofessional' Conduct - Kwesi Ernest To Joyce Blessing

Media Excel Production boss, Kwesi Ernest has rendered an unqualified apology to his former artiste Joyce Blessing after he labeled the later as an ungrateful musician.

The Zylofon Music signed artiste recently on Kasapa Entertainment broke her silence over continuous unpalatable remarks by the Entertainment pundits saying her ordeal with Media Excel is not something she will deny at this point.

“It’s unfortunate the story tagged me in certain communication and I take responsibility for that. I deeply apologize to all of them including my own child Joyce Blessing, that if that communication was unfortunate to her brand then she should forgive me. I apologize to her seriously and I pray such incident will not occur again.

“I am not a member of Zylofon so I cannot say she is suffering but I think she said that based on a comment I made in an interview with Graphic showbiz about artistes and their old management editorial, it wasn’t directed to a person or an individual career.” Kwesi Ernest told Happy FM.

Kwesi Ernest further asked Blessing to pardon him for his comments which seemed denigrating to her brand and promised to support and promote her songs.

“What I can say about my child Joyce Blessing is that, I believe that if we all have any support then we should support her by promoting her songs.”

“I’ve said it severally that if there is any award to be given to any good gospel performer in Ghana then it should be Joyce Blessing and Ohemaa Mercy I don’t believe in beefing,” he added.

JOYCE BLESSING BREAKS SILENCE

Gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing seems unhappy about his former manager’s recent claim that most artistes leaving their former record labels are now performing poorly under their current labels because of greed and ingratitude on the part of those several artistes including herself.

The ‘I swerve You’ artiste who has been silent for long over claims she said were denigrating to her brand told Kojo Preko Dankwa on Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa 102.5FM that Media Excel boss was dishonest to her when she was managed by him.

She bitterly expressed one of her most embarrassing experiences where Kwesi Ernest charged a huge amount from a client and told her a different amount. She was very embarrassed when the client showed her evidence at the end of her argument with the client.

“We went for a program and I was asked to perform for two days. The money I was provided was not adequate enough so I was arguing with the pastor who asked me to come perform. Unknowingly to me, the pastor provided two days money for my performance. I just had to let it slide and approach Ernest later.” She said.

Joyce Blessing also stated that, her ordeal with Media Excel is not something she will deny at this point.

According to her, Kwesi Ernest has also connived with known presenters and DJs to blacklist her songs on radio.

“How can you say I have released three albums without getting them to the limelight? That literally means Zylofon has made a big mistake for signing me. I have never talked ill about you but you always paint me black to everyone.” She retorted, referring to Kwasi Ernest.

“Dave and I took loans from people to invest in my career. We provided physical cash in brown envelops, Ernest was not a part of it.

“I can boldly say that the number of times Media Excel has taken me to the studio to record is less than three times. Kwesi Ernest only knows media representatives.” She added.