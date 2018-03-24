Castro Was A Super Human - Skrewfaze

Ghanaian hiplife artist, Skrewfaze has eulogized the late hiplife sensation Castro stating that he was a super human whose talent was exceptional than his peers.

Speaking to Dj Use on Ahotor FM’s Weekend show on Saturday 15th March, Skrewfaze reiterated that the late hiplife sensations, Theophilus Tegoe, popularly known as Castro or Castro under Fire help him to come into the music limelight.

He continued by stating that the role played by Castro in the development and nurturing of his God given talent as a musician cannot be swept under the carpet.

“The single ‘Boneshaker’ broke the ice in my music career and I will forever be grateful to God and Castro” He stated.

Talking about his new single, that was release on Friday, 16th March entitled ‘millions’, He spoke on his reason for choosing such a title.

The Ghanaian artist who has been consistent with hit songs believes that the inspiration from his new single will encourage the youth who needs to work hard to achieve their goals.

“Nothing comes easy, one needs to work hard and keep pushing in everything he or she does. The harder one rises the more difficult the challenges in life will come”

“People think when you try once that means you have to change but I believe one need to keep pushing until a satisfied goal is achieved. I didn’t start as you see me now, I never had it easy, and I worked tirelessly until I got the best out of the talent God has given to me”

“Don’t abuse the opportunity you have now as young musicians and try hard at what you do until you are recognized by all” he stated.

Skrewfaze also stated that he loves making party songs but he thinks this song will preach a message he had always wanted to put across.