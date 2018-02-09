Ekunrawo Drops First Single ‘Shoma’

Adeleke Timileyin Tunde with stage name "EKUNRAWO" drops his first official single "SHOMA" to kick off his career as a performing artiste.

The Russian-based Nigerian and multilingual artist fell in love with the art of singing and had a solemn union with music, embracing this art at the time many thought he never will think in the way of tunes and lyrics at all.

This is the first song off his body of work. We implore you to download and listen.

DIRECT DL: https://cloudup.com/files/ixQ19N5t8j9/download

STREAM: https://cloudup.com/cykPtNNpj7W