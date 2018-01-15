 I Used To Perform At Ice-Cream Joints For Ghc5 - Kidi

Young and talented Ghanaian Musician Kidi, born Dennis Nana Dwamena has revealed that he used to be given as low as Ghc5.00 after performing at Ice-cream joints.

Kidi shot to fame and made a hit in the Ghanaian entertainment industry after he won the MTN Hitmaker in 2015 and has since treated his fans to good tunes such as ‘Say you love me’, Odo and others.

In an interview with AttractiveMustapha.com, the sensational RnB musician disputed rumors that he achieved the glorious height in the Music industry within "a twinkle of an eye".

He recounted how he used to sing for live bands and play guitar at Ice-cream joints only to get home and realised fans were just cheering him up with as low as Ghc5.00

Kidi advised prospective and up-coming musicians who are still struggling to make huge impact on the entertainment map to be consistent, believe in their passion and hope for a breakthrough.

Here is the video interview with Attractive Mustapha