Family Before Career - Beverly Reveals

The world of show business and relationships can sometimes be like oil and water; they do not blend well at all.

The demands on the time of celebrities can put a strain on their relationships, a big reason why many, especially female celebrities push marriage and babies into the background.

But for the actress, Beverly Afaglo, it was an easy decision to make and she walked down the aisle with fellow celebrity musician, Choirmaster (real name Eugene Baah) in April 2012. She wanted to start a family even though she acknowledged its consequences on her blossoming career at the time.

And after enjoying six years of a union which has been blessed with two daughters, the Crime to Christ actress tells Showbiz although she’s missed being in front of the cameras she has no regret taking time off. “It’s a decision I made and I’m glad I took the bold step to accomplish it.

I won’t say marriage and being a mother has negatively affected my career. Not at all. I acknowledge my role first as a wife and a mother because my family is my priority.

“Until I know my family is okay with my long absence which comes with the demands of my job, they will always be on top of my list,” she said.

With that said, Beverly is working her way back on the screens and has featured in some movies like Sugar and Side Chic as well as an upcoming series titled, Family Affair and she admits it won’t be easy juggling her duties as a wife, mother and actress.

The actress, who gained popularity with the television series, About To Wed, acknowledges the challenges that come with marriage and fame but tells Showbiz she has braced herself to deal with such issues when they come up in future.

“It’s been six years since I became a wife and it has come with its own challenges. There are many failed marriages which don’t get public attention because the couple is unknown. I don’t want to believe and accept the perception that celebrity marriages aren’t successful.

“Some have braved the odds and made a success of their love stories with all the attention so why can’t mine survive too? Just as ordinary marriages fail so do celebrity marriages but that won’t be my portion,” she said.

Aside from being very prayerful and avoiding comparisons to her life, Beverly says the secret to the success of her marriage is being submissive to her husband.

“As two people from different backgrounds, we may have different perspectives about issues but the truth is that I always honour my husband as the head of the family and give him that respect and that brings the peace we need in the marriage,” she stated.

Before her acting journey began, Beverly Baah was a presenter on TV3’s Music Music and later hosted Beauty & Style on Metro TV. She made her debut in Venus Film’s The Return of Beyonce and later featured in movies including Single Six, Big Girls Club, Total Exchange, Crime to Christ, Playboy, Girls Connection and King's Bride.