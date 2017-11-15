Nana Konadu Given An Honorary Award

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings receiving her award from Prince Mackay

The organisers of the annual Radio Television Personality (RTP) Awards have officially presented the RTP Honorary Award trophy and citation to former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings.

Unable to attend the main event held on October 28 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) due to a delayed trip to Ghana, Nana Konadu, who was recognised along with Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Kwaku Oteng and Hon Kennedy Agyapong for their outstanding contribution to the radio and television industries in Ghana, was delighted and thankful for the honour done her.

Receiving the award from the CEO of Big Events, Prince Mackay, Nana Konadu expressed her gratitude to organisers of the awards for recognising her role in the expansion of the frontiers of Ghana’s broadcast media.

She revealed that she is passionate about the RTP Awards because it is rewarding and encourages excellence in an industry that is critical for the development of Ghana.

Nana Konadu encouraged the organisers to continue holding the flag of Ghana high and use the awards to raise the bar in Ghana’s broadcasting sector.

On his part, Prince Mackay thanked the former first lady for her kind words and assured her that managers of the awards scheme will go to every length to preserve its credibility and shape the industry by motivating industry players to place focus on impacting society positively.