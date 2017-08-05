TOP STORIES
The writer dreams awake. The killer nightmares awake.By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Hiplife Hits Creating Chaos In Ghana
Come to think of it, what are we teaching our youth, the youngsters, and our generation with our music, particularly the so-called hip life tracks? Things have gotten to the abundant of the heart and so the mouth must speak.
Unlike the other forms of music in Ghana, most of our hip life music and musicians have not only lost their relevance to the healthy growth of our youth, but havealso generated uncountable number of irresponsible youth (including minors) through their immoral and useless lyrics and “pornographic” music videos, displaced everyday on every screen.
It is unthinkable to see public figures smoking, drinking and exhibitingall sorts of unethical attitudes on the media with enthusiasm for the sake of money and popularity, ignoring the impact of that to their so called fans. Not thesefans alone, people from all fields of endeavours happily embrace and praise them.
Now it is not uncommon to notice clearly that our teenagers and even below try daily to emulate what they think “successful people” do –mode of dressing, hairstyle, words spoken and inherit characters. We the Advocates are hereby pleading with the various artists to reconsider their inputs towards nurturing Ghanaian youth in a positive way through their profession.
We want you all to wholeheartedly believe that we are not and will never be against you. It is but enough with your insults, profane words, and instigations. The Ghana Music Industry, music producers, directors, writers, distributors and all stakeholders in Ghanaian hip life music production are therefore called upon, urged with seriousness, to listen to the our petition and act upon it to cause a helpful change for we believe that if it is not meant to improve, it should not, and ever worsen as well.
#educatingtheyouth
From the Advocates for National Development –University of Education, Winneba
Search: “Advocates for National Development –UEW” on Facebook
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature