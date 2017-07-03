TOP STORIES
GHAMRO Holds Workshop For Media
Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), the collective society for musicians in Ghana, has held a one-day workshop for the media.
The workshop was meant to educate the media on its activities and also to establish a working relationship with them.
According to Chairman of the GHAMRO Board, Rex Owusu Marfo, known in showbiz as Rex Omar, the organisation seeks to have an engagement with the media so it educates the public.
“From today, this board is determined to change the focus and direction of our relationship with the media, from the concept of mere entertainment platforms to reflect your role as partners in development,” he said.
Rex Omar also added that for this idea to become reality, the organisation has set up an agenda to create a GHAMRO-media platform to educate the media on the operations of GHAMRO.
The chairman pledged an unflinching support to resource and reciprocate the contributions of the media to building a resounding industry to alleviate the plight of musicians.
The Chief Executive GHAMRO Board, Abraham Adjetey, in his presentation on the role of media in combating piracy, explained that GHAMRO is ready to provide resources to the media in pursuance of this cause.
“For the media to fulfill this expected role, GHAMRO will have to allocate part of its resources within its administrative budget as to the media efforts that of the enforcement agencies.
This can be achieved through programmes like quarterly workshops on anti-piracy campaigns and direct honorarium to its personnel,” he intimated.
He then admonished the media, through its news and entertainment programmes, help change the mindset of its listeners as to the worth of music.
This programme comes a few weeks after a similar one was organised for the police.
