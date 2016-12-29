Full List: 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Award Winners
WatsUp TV, organisers of the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards (2016 WAMVA) have announced winners of its maiden edition of the pan-African entertainment awards meant to boost and encourage the production of quality music videos across Africa and beyond.
In a short winners announcement press conference in Accra, 22 winners emerged out of the over 170 music acts and video directors who were nominated when the awards was launched in September 2016.
Voted as the African Video of the Year was, Kidogo, a video by Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania ft P'Square and directed by Godfather.
Diamond also emerged the overall top winner with 3 including, Best African Combo Video and Best African Male Video.
Godfather also got voted the Video Director of the Year with the Kidogo video.
Overall winners in each category were determined by popular votes from fans of WINNER from across the world.
Winners are set to storm Ghana next year for a Made in Africa concert, a music festival by WatsUp TV which is set to feature music acts from across Africa and beyond.
Below is the full list of winners of the 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards
BEST AFRICAN NEW COMER VIDEO 2016 WINNER
Harmonize ft DIAMOND PLATNUMZ BADO - Tanzania
BEST AFRICAN REGGAE/DANCEHALL VIDEO WINNER
Shatta Wale – Chop kiss - Ghana
BEST AFRO POP VIDEO WINNER
Scientific ft Quincy B - Rotate - Liberia
BEST AFRICAN HIP HOP VIDEO WINNER
Iba One - Dokèra - Mali
BEST AFRICAN RnB VIDEO WINNER
Alikiba - Aje - Tanzania
BEST AFRICAN TRADITIONAL VIDEO WINNER
Tay Grin ft 2baba - Chipapapa - Malawi
BEST AFRICAN PERFORMANCE WINNER
DJ Arafat - Concert a Korhogo - Côte d'Ivoire
BEST AFRICAN DANCE VIDEO WINNER
Oudy 1er - Lokolo - Guinea
BEST INTERNATIONAL VIDEO WINNER
Beyonce - Formation - USA
BEST AFRICAN COMBO VIDEO 2016 WINNER
Diamond Platnumz ft AKA - Make Me Sing - Tanzania
BEST AFRICAN MALE VIDEO 2016 WINNER
Diamond Platnumz ft Psqaure - Kidogo - Tanzania
BEST AFRICAN FEMALE VIDEO 2016 WINNER
Vivian Chidid - Wuyuma - Senegal
BEST EAST AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER
Ali Kiba - Aje - Tanzania
BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER
Ferre Gola ft Victoria Kimani - Tucheze - DR Congo
BEST NORTH AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER
Ibtissam Tiskat - Ma Fi Mn Habibi - Morocco
BEST SOUTH AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER
Cassper Nyovest - War Ready - South Africa
BEST WEST AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER
DJ Arafat - Maplôrly - Côte d'Ivoire
BEST AFRICAN GROUP VIDEO 2016 WINNER
Navy Kenzo - Kamatia – Tanzania
BEST AFRICAN VIDEO DIRECTOR 2016 WINNER
Godfather - Kidogo – Nigeria
WAMVA SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
Mr Eazi ft Efya – Skin Tight - Nigeria
WATSUP TV VIEWERS CHOICE AWARD
Desiigner – Panda - USA
AFRICAN VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Diamond Platnumz ft P'Square - Kidogo - Tanzania