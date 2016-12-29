Full List: 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Award Winners

WatsUp TV, organisers of the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards (2016 WAMVA) have announced winners of its maiden edition of the pan-African entertainment awards meant to boost and encourage the production of quality music videos across Africa and beyond.

In a short winners announcement press conference in Accra, 22 winners emerged out of the over 170 music acts and video directors who were nominated when the awards was launched in September 2016.

Voted as the African Video of the Year was, Kidogo, a video by Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania ft P'Square and directed by Godfather.

Diamond also emerged the overall top winner with 3 including, Best African Combo Video and Best African Male Video.

Godfather also got voted the Video Director of the Year with the Kidogo video.

Overall winners in each category were determined by popular votes from fans of WINNER from across the world.

Winners are set to storm Ghana next year for a Made in Africa concert, a music festival by WatsUp TV which is set to feature music acts from across Africa and beyond.

Below is the full list of winners of the 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards

BEST AFRICAN NEW COMER VIDEO 2016 WINNER

Harmonize ft DIAMOND PLATNUMZ BADO - Tanzania

BEST AFRICAN REGGAE/DANCEHALL VIDEO WINNER

Shatta Wale – Chop kiss - Ghana

BEST AFRO POP VIDEO WINNER

Scientific ft Quincy B - Rotate - Liberia

BEST AFRICAN HIP HOP VIDEO WINNER

Iba One - Dokèra - Mali

BEST AFRICAN RnB VIDEO WINNER

Alikiba - Aje - Tanzania

BEST AFRICAN TRADITIONAL VIDEO WINNER

Tay Grin ft 2baba - Chipapapa - Malawi

BEST AFRICAN PERFORMANCE WINNER

DJ Arafat - Concert a Korhogo - Côte d'Ivoire

BEST AFRICAN DANCE VIDEO WINNER

Oudy 1er - Lokolo - Guinea

BEST INTERNATIONAL VIDEO WINNER

Beyonce - Formation - USA

BEST AFRICAN COMBO VIDEO 2016 WINNER

Diamond Platnumz ft AKA - Make Me Sing - Tanzania

BEST AFRICAN MALE VIDEO 2016 WINNER

Diamond Platnumz ft Psqaure - Kidogo - Tanzania

BEST AFRICAN FEMALE VIDEO 2016 WINNER

Vivian Chidid - Wuyuma - Senegal

BEST EAST AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER

Ali Kiba - Aje - Tanzania

BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER

Ferre Gola ft Victoria Kimani - Tucheze - DR Congo

BEST NORTH AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER

Ibtissam Tiskat - Ma Fi Mn Habibi - Morocco

BEST SOUTH AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER

Cassper Nyovest - War Ready - South Africa

BEST WEST AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER

DJ Arafat - Maplôrly - Côte d'Ivoire

BEST AFRICAN GROUP VIDEO 2016 WINNER

Navy Kenzo - Kamatia – Tanzania

BEST AFRICAN VIDEO DIRECTOR 2016 WINNER

Godfather - Kidogo – Nigeria

WAMVA SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Mr Eazi ft Efya – Skin Tight - Nigeria

WATSUP TV VIEWERS CHOICE AWARD

Desiigner – Panda - USA

AFRICAN VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Diamond Platnumz ft P'Square - Kidogo - Tanzania