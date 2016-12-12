Nominees Announced For 2016 Africa Youth Awards

Over 170 young Africans and organisations from 35 African countries have been announced as Finalists for the 2016 Africa Youth Awards.

The shortlisted nominees, who were announced on the 7th December, have been progressed to the final stages and are currently being voted for by the public ahead of the announcement of winners on 1st January, 2017.

Voting which can be done on www.africayouthawards.org/vote is expected to end on 28th December.

The Awards which will be hosted during the Heads of State Summit in Addis Ababa next year, is in partnership with the African Youth Commission, Avance Media, Global Skills Exchange, My Naija Naira and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

In an interview with the COO of Africa Youth Awards, Terser Adamu, he reiterated, "Africa Youth Awards shines a light on the amazing work of young people and organisations who are using their skills, knowledge and experience to progress the African continent and positively move it in the right direction. We strive to recognise their hard work and ingenuity, celebrate their success and share their stories to motivate and inspire others. Over the past three years we've seen some amazing examples of the good that strong leadership in African youth can do. Every year our judging panel from a range of charity and business industries face an incredibly difficult job picking the finalists from a host of incredible entries. The level of quality this year has surpassed our expectations. I’m even more encouraged this year as I feel we have strong representation from across all of Africa. I feel that this is one way that we can contribute to building a stronger, more united but competitive African continent."

Below is the full list of the shortlisted nominees

AFRICAN YOUTH OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)

Ancillar Mangena Fatma Emam Ilwad Elman Khutso Evelyn Modiselle Konda Delphine Leanne Peris N Kimani Petrina Henok Regina Honu Zoneziwoh Mbondgulo-Wondieh Zyna Oueled Saad

AFRICAN YOUTH OF THE YEAR (MALE)

Albert Kusi Deegesh Maywah Ibrahima Amadou Sidibe Isaac Balami Javnyuy Joybert Joel Macharia Kelvin Doe Mark Doumba Momarr Mass Taal Tebogo Ditshego

STARTUP OF THE YEAR

Andela City Rydes Limited Cladlight Dabadoc Echohouse Ghana Ltd Enertel Burkina meQasa Mozambikes Road Rules Volkeno Millennium Engineers

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

Benon Lutaaya Besong Eta Oben Calvin Dieudonne Tantoh Nforba Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi George Stanley Njoroge Germain Kogbé Noel Ify Alumona Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah Wadia Ait Hamza Zulaikha Patel

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Femi Oye Gakii Biriri Maimuna Kassim Kiganza Masereka Charles Yoronimu Paul Babila Mbua Bengyella Rachel Sibande Salif Romano Niang Shaun Chitsiga Valerio Thompson Boco Wadi Ben-Hirki

SOCIAL ENTREPRISE OF THE YEAR

Ghanathink Foundation Impact Solutions Zimbabwe Kadafrica She Leads Africa Smefunds The Kitabu-Buk Project Tiwale Community Based Organization United Volunteers Network Yafra Green Initiative Zixtech Organization

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Frank Edwards Ibtissam Tiskat Mz Vee Nasty C Salma Rachid Shata Wale Souhila Ben Lachhab Stonebwoy Tay Grin Tekno

MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Abd Traore Akosua Hanson Ameyaw Debrah Anne Kiguta Beatrice Ndung'u Joey Muthengi Michael Thandukwazi Hlatshwayo Nana Diaby Ngwane Hansel Masango Yinka Brand

LEADER OF THE YEAR

Achalake Christian Leke Adejoro Oluwashola Daniel Owusu Faith Simotwo Zainabu Jarius Andrew Greaves Kawsu Sillah Luth Kitentya Muhire Jean Claude Patson Malisa Rose Wachuka

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Ancillar Mangena Asha Ahmed Mwilu Ati Metwaly Fidelto Emidio Bata Joshua Ogure Justin Yarga Manasseh Azure Awuni Massinissa Benlakehal Mehdi Lamouri Soni Methu

HEALTH PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Abdul Samed Zurak Benson Owusu Dr. Marlon-Ralph Nyakabau Dr. Sandile Kubheka Enow Awah Georges Stevens Jack Hisard Nyalando Nuhu Ibrahim Alabura Peter Nguafac Temate Fongeh

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Akinterinwa Oludola Olanrewaju Bheki Kunene Gilbert Eugene Peters John Armah Joshua Uwabor Justina Kavale Mogau Seshoene Mohammed Ibrahim Regina Agyare Zongo Eliezer

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

Brian O. Kepher Eman Sinare Emtee Husayn Zaguru Mark Angel Mr Eazi Njiki Djemi Michele Valerie Teacher Mpamire Togo Borga Vincent Nsubuga

CIVIL SOCIETY OF THE YEAR

Adyne-Africa Diaspora Youth Network Europe Community And Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (Cedi Ghana) Elandskop Museum International Youth Council, Nigeria. Jeunesse Active Du Niger Reach Out Cameroon Rotaract Ghana The Kitabu-Buk Project Young 1ove Organisation Youth Initiative For Sustainable Human Development In Africa

AWARD FOR YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Anna Lefatshe Moagi Bernard Kelvin Clive Christopher Seagateng Emmanuel Leslie Addae Farai Munjoma Lillian Nkosazana Moremi Mumbi Ndungu Ngwane Jocelyne Nzele Okorie Victoria Nneka Victor Moinina

AWARD FOR EDUCATION

Aminata Siahoue Bertheline Nina Tchangoue Boubacar Mohamed Mahmoud Dirboga Bakoh (Irenee) Dr. Mrs Yakama Manty Jones Iita Erick Lang Loum Ousseynou Dit Ibrahima Camara Racheal Kalaba

ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR

Amukelani Mayimele Elijah Amoo Addo Faruk Abdullahi Chiromari Ibrahima Yves Ghislain Tchouante Nakaweesa Diana Ngang Ernest Che Salimatou Fatty Siyanda Mohutsiwa Sylivia Kakyo Zakiyu Iddris Tindannayil

AWARD FOR AGRICULTURE

Abdallatef Adam Khlil Dr. Kingdom Kwapata Heritiaina Randriamananatahina Ibrahim Ka Inoussa Maiga Joshua Ayinbora Nwafor Fabs Cedric Olalekan Ayodele Sipasi Pride Machingauta

Africa Youth Awards, the continent’s most coveted awards for young achievers and change makers. Launched in 2014, the awards has become a recognised and influential platform for young Africans to showcase what contributions they have made to the success of the continent thus far, and the potential that they possess to take Africa to the next level across various key industries.

The organisation is also in known for the 100 Most Influential Young Africans list, which received strong endorsements from President Paul Kagame and other influential Africans, and sparked positive debates around the continent about the potential and role of young people.

Notable past winners of an Africa Youth Award include Ashish Thakkar, Sara Nana Yeboah, Aya Chebbi, Cyrille Guel, Ahmed Adamu, Bitania Lulu Berhanu, Kelvin Macharia Kuria, Umar Krupp and Richard Paa Kofi Botchway.

For partnership and sponsorship opportunities please contact: [email protected] or [email protected]