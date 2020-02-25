Voradep FC Bounces Back After 11 Years

Former Ghana Premier League side, Voradep has announced their return to football after an eleven-year break.

The new face of the club was officially launched in Ho, Volta Regional capital on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Voradep will now be officially known as Vora FC.

President of Vora FC, Mr. Bonaventure

Aguissi, a businessman and founder of the Organization of Africa Development, an NGO based in Accra, pledged his unflinching commitment to growing the club.

He asked management, playing body and supporters to remain committed and pay attention to the development of the club.

“I am a businessman who has traveled worldwide and have established contact with people from various European football countries who can help us revive this club," Mr. Aguissi said.

In attendance were chiefs and dignitaries, who once had stints with the club as players, managers and many others with profound memories of the then Voradep.

The Director for National Sports Authority, (NSA) Kwame Amponfi Junior, who expressed his joy at the return of Vora FC urged club owners to form traditional clubs, so as to sustain community attachments.

A representative of the regional chief Imam, Shiek Abubakar Salam advised the playing body to work hard and be disciplined, so as to attract Allah's blessing in all their endeavors.

Present at the event was the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Prosper Pi-Bansah, Togbe Afele III, who chaired the occasion and former players and supporters of Voradep.

The rebirth of Voradep is expected to fill a huge gap in association football, whet the football appetite of many across the region and beyond.