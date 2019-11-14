Paa Kwesi Fabin Leaves Inter Allies

Coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin has ended his second spell at Ghana Premier League outfit Inter Allies FC after just 78 days.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer returned to the club on August 28 with the view to guiding them in the upcoming 2019/20 season and beyond.

However, according to reports, both parties have parted ways with some few weeks left to start the Ghana Premier League.

This is the second straight time coach Fabin is terminating a contract within a rather brief period.

In May 2019, Paa Kwesi Fabin mutually terminated his contract with the Uganda national youth teams after working for only 62 days.

Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin is reportedly being courted by another Ghana Premier League club.