Lomachenko Not Best Pound-For-Pound Boxer - Commey Insists

Ghana’s IBF lightweight champion, Richard Commey, says he does not consider Vasyl Lomachenko as the best pound-for-pound in the sports.

The 32-year-old has rated Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Errol Spencer and Deontay Wilder far above the Ukrainian who has often considered himself as the best in the sports.

"I don't believe he's the best fighter in boxing by a long way. He has a tremendous amateur background, but this is professional boxing, they are two different sports. Personally, I think Canelo, Crawford, Spence and Wilder are above," Commey told Sky Sports.

Lomachenko who holds the WBA, WBO titles would be fighting challenger, Luke Campbell, at the at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday and the Ghanaian has tipped Lomachenko to win the fight which also have the vacant WBC title at stake.

"It's a very interesting fight if I'm being honest," Commey said, "They are both Olympic champions who have a very high amateur pedigree, add to the fact that they are both southpaws it makes this match up very intriguing for me.

"I am edging towards Lomachenko simply because of a line through [Jorge] Linares whom both have fought which gives Loma the slight edge but in saying that, Shane McGuigan is a very astute trainer and I respect him a lot as a coach and he is more than capable of coming up with a game plan to surprise everyone."

"There is a lot to be said about being the A side all of the time you have a distinct advantage when the promoter, TV network, journalist and everyone else sings your praises.

"Crawford went and took the belt off Ricky Burns in his own backyard and Spence done the same to Kell Brook, Canelo was the B side against Mayweather and Wilder was prepared to go the Russia to defend his title."