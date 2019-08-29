Champions League Draw: Liverpool drawn wWth Napoli, Tottenham To Meet Bayern Munich By BBC 3 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Holders Liverpool will face Napoli, Salzburg and Genk in the Champions League group stage this season.Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta.Last year's runners-up Tottenham are in a group with five-time European Cup winners Bayern Munich, plus Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.Chelsea must negotiate a group including 2019 semi-finalists Ajax, Valencia and Lille.European heavyweights Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid were drawn together in Group A while former winners Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan will all meet in Group F.This year's group stage begins on Tuesday, 17 September while the final is on Saturday, 30 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.Group stage draw in full:Group A: Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Bruges, GalatasarayGroup B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Olympiakos, Red Star BelgradeGroup C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, AtalantaGroup D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv MoscowGroup E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, GenkGroup F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia PragueGroup G: Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, RB LeipzigGroup H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, LilleChampions League stats Liverpool will be looking to become the first English team to reach three consecutive Champions League/European Cup finals. Over the past two Champions League campaigns, Liverpool have scored more goals (65) and won more games (15) than any other side in the competition. Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield in all European competition since October 2014 (W16 D6), since a 0-3 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage of the 2014-15 season. Pep Guardiola reached the semi-finals in each of his first seven seasons as manager in the Champions League but hasn't made it past the quarter-finals in each of his three seasons with Man City. Chelsea have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League 14 times in their previous 15 appearances. Chelsea have the best win rate in the Champions League group stages (inc. group stage 1st and 2nd) among all English teams (min. 7 games), with the Blues winning 59% of their games (57/96). Tottenham have lost three of their last four Champions League matches (W1), as many defeats as they'd registered in their previous 18 (W11 D4 L3).
Champions League Draw: Liverpool drawn wWth Napoli, Tottenham To Meet Bayern Munich
Holders Liverpool will face Napoli, Salzburg and Genk in the Champions League group stage this season.
Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta.
Last year's runners-up Tottenham are in a group with five-time European Cup winners Bayern Munich, plus Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.
Chelsea must negotiate a group including 2019 semi-finalists Ajax, Valencia and Lille.
European heavyweights Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid were drawn together in Group A while former winners Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan will all meet in Group F.
This year's group stage begins on Tuesday, 17 September while the final is on Saturday, 30 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.
Group stage draw in full:
Group A: Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Bruges, Galatasaray
Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade
Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta
Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow
Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk
Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague
Group G: Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig
Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille
Champions League stats