Watch Out For Ghana Boxing Team At Africa Games – Coach Asare

Black Bombers head coach, Kwasi Ofori Asare is very confident that despite the lack of government support for the national boxing team since November 2018 when they begun their non-residential camping until last week when the whole Team Ghana was called to mass camping at Cape Coast that his boys will excel at the African Games.

The only 3 star rated AIBA coaching instructor in Ghana tipped his boys to get at least 5 medals if all goes well.

Coach Asare is supported by assistants, Akai Nettey and Lartekwei Lartey.

Ghana is being represented by 10 boxers made up of 8 males and 2 females. One of the female boxers has been training in the USA and she wants to fight for Ghana.

According to Coach Asare, the bombers will rely on their experience and hunger for success to win for Ghana.

He also called on companies in Ghana to support the team.