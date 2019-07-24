Modern Ghana logo

24.07.2019 Football News

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Ayew Set For Crystal Palace Medical This Week

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew is close to leaving Swansea City with a medical at Crystal Palace said to be imminent.

The former Aston Villa forward spent last season at Selhurst Park on a long season loan from the Championship side.

However, Roy Hodgson's side is wrapping up signing the energetic striker.

Jordan scored only one goal with two assists in his 20 appearances.

However, the 28-year-old scored two goals in his 4 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

