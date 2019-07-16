Ashgold Signs Eleven Wonders Defender Kwadwo Amoako

Ghana Premier League giant, Obuasi Ashanti Gold has completed the signing of Eleven Wonders right-back Kwadwo Amoako.

The Miners are anticipating a tough 2019/2020 season and has already started to get busy in the transfer window in the hopes of signing a couple of players to boost their squad.

They have qualified for the next edition of the CAF Confederations Cup and will have to combine that with the imminent return of the Ghana Premier League in the next month or two.

In a bid to get a capable squad that will compete very well in the various competition, they have signed Kwadwo Amoako on a four-year deal after passing a mandatory medical examination.

The defender has been impressive for Techiman Eleven Wonders in the past year and played a key role during their stint in the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.

According to report, he will be included in the squad that will be featuring for the Obuasi based side in the CAF Confederations Cup.