GOC Board Member Nana Adu Mankatta II Honoured

Nana Adu Mankatta II, president of Sports For All-Association of Ghana has been honoured as a Fellow by the Nigerian Council of Physicians of natural medicine for his service to humanity and health care delivery.

Also known as Mr. George Owusu Ansah, the boss of Keep Fit Clubs in Ghana says he is motivated by the award to work hard for Ghana sports.

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) board member believes Africans are special and have something to offer the world in terms of natural medicine.

He urged Africans to exercise regularly and take in natural meals than junk food which will make then sick.

According to Nana Mankatta, exercising frequently and taking the right organic meals can make on live better and long.

As a sportsman and organizer, he advises people to exercise or visit the gym at least three times a week if possible, or daily if they can afford.

He says Africans are blessed with natural strength, so they must train to be perfect in sports and win more laurels at international competitions.

He is also a member of the planning committee for the Ghana 2023 African Games and has advised the youth to contribute and make the biggest sports event in Ghana successful.