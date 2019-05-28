AFCON 2019: Guinea Announces Provisional Squad For Tournament

Guinea have named Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita in their 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite concerns about his fitness.

Keita is the most high profile name in the squad released by Syli Stars head coach Paul Put on Saturday.

Amadou Diawara of Napoli, Ibrahima Traore of Borussia Monchengladbach and Toulouse defender Issiaga Sylla are some of the other high-profile players named by Put.

Keita picked up an abductor injury during Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat by Barcelona on May 1.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp predicted at that time that the 24-year-old would face two months on the sidelines.

But it seems the former RB Leipzig of Germany star is recuperating fast from the injury and is in line to be fit for Egypt 2019.

Guinea have organised friendlies against The Gambia and Benin on June 7 and June 11 respectively, ahead of the competition.

Their first game in the competition will be against Madagascar on June 22, before they take on the Super Eagles four days later.

The West Africans’ final Group B match will be against Burundi on 30 June.

Guinea’s 25-Man AFCON 2019 Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Naby Yattara (Excelsior, Reunion Island), Ibrahima Kone (Pau, France), Moussa Camara (AC Horoya), Aly Keita (Ostersunds, Sweden).

Defenders: Fode Camara (Gazelec Ajaccio, France ), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Ernest Seka (Nancy, France), Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Ousmane Sidibe (Beziers, France), Baissama Sankoh (Caen, France), Mikael Dyrestream (Xanthi FC, Greece), Julian Jeanvier (Brentford, England).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Napoli, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Fulham, England), Boubacar Fofana (Gaz Metan, Romania), Abdoulaye Paye Camara (Horoya AC), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England), Mady Camara (Olympiacos, Greece).

Attackers: Francois Kamano (Bordeaux, France), Mohamed Yattara (Auxerre, France), Ibrahima Traore (Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany), Jose Kante (Nastic Tarragona, Spain), Idrissa Sylla (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Fode Koita (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Sory Kaba (Dijon, France).