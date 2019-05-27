AFCON 2019: Morocco Names Provisional Squad For AFCON; Final Squad To Be Confirmed On June 11

Morocco have announced a preliminary squad of 27 players ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in neighbouring Egypt.

Zamalek striker, Khaled Boutaieb, while his teammate, Hamid Ahdad and Al-Ahly’s Walid Azarro missed the list.

Saudi Arabian League top scorer, Abderrazak Hamdallah, who led his team Al Nasr to win the league title is named in the squad.

Morocco will play two friendly matches in preparation for the 2019 Afcon; the first game is scheduled on 12 June against Burundi and four days later they will face Zambia.

The draw for the tournament put the Atlas Lions in Group D with Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa and Namibia.

The final 23 will be known on June 11.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Munir Mohamedi, Yassine Bounou, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti Abdelali Mhamdi

Defenders: Marouane Da Costa, Romain Saiss, Mehdi Benatia, Achraf Hakimi, Abdelhamid Yunis, Noussair Mazroaui, Nabil Dirar

Midfielders: Karim El Ahmadi, Arroussi Youssef Aït Bennasser, Mbark Boussoufa, Younes Belhanda Fayçal Fajr, Abdelkrim Baadi, Mehdi Bourabia, Amine Harit

Forwards: Nordin Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Ayoub El Kaabi, Khalid Boutaib, Youssef En-Nesyri, Soufiane Boufal, Osama Idrissi and Abderazzak Hamdallah