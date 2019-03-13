Ghana Will Produce More World Champions – Peter Zwennes

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Peter Zwennes believes there are more world champions. “Very soon we are going to produce One region, One boxing champions,” he said this when presenting the 10th world champion to President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The GBA President who is a lawyer by profession mentioned all of Ghana's 10 champions as D. K POISON, AZUMAH NELSON, NANA YAW KONADU, IKE QUARTEY, ALFRED KOTEY, JOSEPH AGBEKO, JOSHUA CLOTTEY, EMMANUEL TAGOE, ISAAC DOGBOE and RICHARD COMMEY.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a cash donation of Gh¢50,000.00 and a brand-new Toyota car to Richard Commey, the current International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight champion.

“They would get you a nice Toyota car. The office of the President is also adding Gh¢50,000.00 to it. It is a small token of our admiration for the honour you have brought our nation. Keep it up,” Akufo-Addo said this when the latest champion paid a courtesy call on him on Monday.

Commey requested the President to use his good office to assist young boxers to secure good deals that would propel them to become champions just like he has become.

“Some boxing managers and coaches enter into agreements without the consent of the boxer. This phenomenon does not help boxers. The government, the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Boxing Authority must look at that aspect and deal with it. If dealt with, the country would have more world champions,” Commey said.

Nana Akufo-Addo expressed that, he was impressed with the level of concern, the boxer has shown for his fellow upcoming boxers.

“It is good that you raise this point today. I am impressed by the fact that you are not just talking about yourself and your own achievements, but that you are reaching out to show concern about others who may be following your trail. It tells a lot about yourself and the kind of person you are,” he said.

Nana Akuffo-Addo called on the Youth and Sports Ministry to ensure that “in the future, whatever arrangements are entered into on behalf of Ghanaian boxers, are ones that balances all the interest of promoters, managers, as well as the boxers”.