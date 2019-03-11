Richard Commey Wins African Sports Media Award

African Sports Monthly is pleased to announce that Ghana's Newly crowned IBF Lightweight Champion of the World; Richard Commey is the Athlete of the Month of March for his spectacular performance in February.

He beat out Hamidou Diallo (Who has roots in Guinea) of the NBA who won the 2019 season All-Star Game Slam Dunk Contest, Oduduru Divine of Nigeria who set two personal bests and a world-leading time of 20.08 seconds in the Indoor 200 meters race and Samuel Tefera of Ethiopia who set a new Indoor World Record in the 1500 meters race.

The staff at African Sports Monthly led by the inspiring and motivating, USA based Leslie Koroma who interviewed the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President, Peter Zwennes in Houston, Texas said Congratulations to Richard Commey of Ghana.

Meanwhile, Richard Commey says he is healing his injured hand and get back to the United States to continue with his training.

He told Yours Truly at the Bukom Boxing Arena, he is never in a rush as his managers and coaches have plans for him and he wants to keep the IBF title for a long time.

Commey who came to watch the first international Muay Thai championship was once a kickboxer, before turning to boxing.

He promised to be on the next show to showcase his talent.