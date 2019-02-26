Coach Moses Cofie Leads League In Burkina Faso

Ghanaian coach Moses Cofie has landed a top job in Burkina Faso, as he is now coaching a team called RAHIMO F /C premier side who are leading the league.

He said they are an Academy like WAFA in Ghana, and hopes to make his young players great and famous.

Coach Moses Cofie who spoke to Yours Truly on phone said he is really enjoying his work because his players are young, disciplined and ready to learn.

He is praying and hoping to win the league to prove a point.

According to Moses Cofie, there are playing and coaching talents in Ghana but they are not trusted or given the opportunity to prove themselves.

Meanwhile, Yours Truly has sent congratulatory messages to the former great player who featured in Ghana for Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals. He also played in Togo, the Middle East, Europe with top clubs.

He coached also in Sudan, where he made some history.

He was one of the few football minds who supported the late Sly Tetteh of Liberty Professionals fame.