Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

12 Exciting Talents In Europe With African Heritage

By Modern Ghana
12 Exciting Talents In Europe With African Heritage

It has already been covered that the likes of Paul Pogba and Dele Alli are of African descent, but there is an even younger generation of players in Europe with ties to the African continent. Here are 12 promising talents, including Kylian Mbappe, who have African heritage!

Arguably the biggest wonderkid in world football right now, Mbappe, could have played for Cameroon at international level if it were not for corruption. The 20-year-old’s father Wilfried Mbappe once admitted that he was hopeful his soon would play for the Indomitable Lions but changed his mind after a disagreement with the Cameroon Football Federation.

Apparently, CFF wanted to charge the Mbappe family to get their son a call up to the team, but they did not have the funds requested, they decided against the young striker representing the African country.

Tanguy Ndombele, who was so impressive for Lyon against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this week, has ties to DR Congo, while his midfield teammate Houssem Aouar is of Algerian descent.

Arsenal starlet Matteo Guendouzi, who has made a name for himself in his debut season at the Gunners, is believed to have Moroccan citizenship, though he was born in France.

226201991502 osjvn0y442 mba1

Presnel Kimpembe (Congolese descent, born in France) – Paris Saint-Germain

226201991503 k5fri7t2h0 mba2

Christopher Nkunku (Congolese descent, born in France) – Paris Saint-Germain

226201991504 vaqdtgfssn mba3

Thilo Kehrer (Burundian descent, born in Germany) – Paris Saint-Germain

226201991504 g40n1r5edy mba4

Dayot Upamecano (Guinean descent, born in France) – RB Leipzig

226201991505 swnaqecp5k mba5

Matteo Guendouzi (Moroccan descent, born in France) – Arsenal

226201991506 0f72ylkxxs mba6

Dan-Axel Zagadou (Ivorian descent, born in France) – Borussia Dortmund

226201991506 k5fri7t2h0 mba7

Moise Kean (Ivorian descent, born in Italy) – Juventus

226201991507 swnaredq5k mba8

Joe Gomez (Gambian descent, born in England) – Liverpool

226201991507 1i841p5bbv mba9

Houssem Aouar (Algerian descent, born in France) – Lyon

226201991508 i4ep276gfb mba10

Tanguy Ndombele (Congolese descent, born in France) – Lyon

226201991509 sxoaredq5k mba11

Ferland Mendy (Senegalese descent, born in France) – LyonThe midfielder has represented Les Bleus at almost every youth level, and is likely to choose to represent them also at senior level if he is to get the call-up.

Italy international Moise Kean, 18, qualified to play for West African country Ivory Coast and still technically does as the only time he has represented the Azzurri so far was in an international friendly.

England international Joe Gomez also features in the list due his Gambian descent, while so too does Paris Saint-Germain and Germany defender Thilo Kehrer with his ties to Burundi – see all 12 players in the gallery!

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Barcelona Coach Reveals Why Kevin-Prince Boateng Does Not Gets Enough Playing Time
Nii Odartey Lamptey Shares Pictures Of His Beautiful Twins
Dreams FC Boss Pledges To Overcome Challenges
Maxwell Konadu Rubbishes Sacking Claims
TOP STORIES

K. K Sarpong 'Angry' At Local Contractors Over Shoddy Work

23 minutes ago

NDC Has Galaxy Of Stars To Succeed Mahama – Omane Boamah

23 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line