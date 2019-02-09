PSG edge past Bordeaux to go 13 points clear

Paris Saint-Germain edged past Bordeaux 1-0 on Saturday to extend their lead over second placed Lille to 13 points. Edinson Cavani scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot on the cusp of half-time.

But the 31-year old Uruguayan striker left the field immediately after converting the kick.

With three days to go before PSG's first leg game at Manchester United in the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League, an injury to the veteran attacker would be a huge blow to their ambitions.

PSG are already without the services of Neymar. The 222 million euro Brazilian was injured on 23 January during the 2-0 win over Strasbourg in the last 32 of the Coupe de France.

If Cavani were to be sidelined, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel would face questions about the wisdom of risking such a precious asset ahead of a crucial Champions League fixture.

With Lille having played one game more than PSG, only a catastrophic meltdown should stop PSG from hoisting their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven years.

However, they are yet to lift the Champions League. And Manchester United will be tough test.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced the scowling brood that was Jose Mourinho, the affable Norwegian has steered the same squad of putative underachievers to 10 wins and a draw in all competitions.

United's 3-0 victory on Saturday at Fulham propelled them into fourth. United were 11 points adrift of fourth spot when Mourinho was sacked in December.

"The top four is a big thing,' said Solskjaer after the victory in west London. "There are so many games left but we hope to stay in the top four."