Men’s FIFA Ranking: Hungary Swaps Spot With Ghana In Latest FIFA Ranking

Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana in the February edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola ranking, have dropped one place down on the world ranking, with Belgium maintaining the top spot.

The Black Star who were 52nd in the previous ranking have now fallen to 53rd with Hungary occupying the 52nd spot.

The FIFA/Coca-Cola ranking which begun in December 1992, is a ranking system that ranks football teams based on points gained in FIFA recognized matches. Brazil, Italy, France, Netherlands, Argentina, Spain Germany and Belgium are the only teams to be positioned at the top of the ranking.

Ghana’s highest position on the ranking has been 14th which was in February and April in 2008, with their lowest ever been 89 in June 2004.

However, Ghana is 6th on the African ranking with a point total of 1412. Senegal leads the African ranking with 1505 points and 24th on the world ranking.

The top ten teams ranked are; Belgium, France, Brazil, Croatia, England, Portugal, Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark.

Africa’s ranking has Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria, DR Congo, Ghana, Cameroon, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Mali.