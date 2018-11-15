2019 CAF U23 Cup Of Nations Qualifiers: Kenya Win Big; Uganda Edge South Sudan

The 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations first qualifying round first leg matches began on Wednesday with mixed results.

Kenya started their campaign with an emphatic 5-0 trouncing of Mauritius at the Kasarani stadium.

Johnstone Omurwa and James Mazembe gave the East Africans a 2-0 lead in the first half before Pistone Mutamba, Sydney Lokale and Joseph Okumu added rest of the goals in the second half.

Ethiopia recording a 4-0 win over Somalia in Addis Ababa has given them a huge advantage ahead of the second leg.

Canaan Markneh, Israel Eshetu, Abubakher Sani and Amanuel Gebremikael were on the score sheet.

Burundi were 2-0 victors against Tanzania at the Stade Louis Rwagassore in Bujumbura.

Rayon Sports striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana netted the opener in the first half before Cedric Titi Mavugo completed the scoring in the second half.

The Kobs of Uganda needed a very late spot-kick by KCCA FC left back Mustafa Kizza before they could overcome South Sudan with a 1-0 victory in Kampala.

Rwanda were held at home to a scoreless stalemate by a strong DR Congo side at the Stade Umuganda in Gisenyi.

Seychelles and Sudan played out a 1-1 draw in Victoria.

Equatorial Guinea failed to capitalize on their home advantage as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Sao Tome and Principe.

Mauritania failed to make good use of their first-half lead as they lost 2-1 at home to Guinea.

Hacen El Teguedi scored the consolation for the hosts whereas Mai Traore and Daouda Camara got the goals for the visitors to give them an edge going into the second leg.

Rest of the first round first leg games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Angola and Libya have already booked their places in the second round after getting walkovers in their respective games against Namibia and Gambia respectively.

