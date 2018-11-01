France-Born Foalkeeper Zacharie Boucher Rejects Madagascar Approach

Angers goalkeeper, Zacharie Boucher, has rejected the request to switch international allegiance to play for the country of his parents Madagascar insisting his dream is to play for the France national team.

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis has been embarking on a campaign to court players of Malagasy heritage to play for the national team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The coach is keen on augmenting his squad ahead of their participation in the tournament in France and has already secured Lyon defender Jeremy Morel and convinced him to switch.

However, the 26-year-old shot-stopper has a hard time understanding the interest of Barea coach Nicolas Dupuis, as he does not feel he is Malagasy.

"I'm French, I've never been a Malagasy, I do not know why everything came out like that, and for me there's nothing, just see my passport. 'is written' French," Boucher said.

"If the coach calls me, it's no. In addition, at the administrative level, I can not even I'm not Malagasy.

"The jersey of the French team is important for me, I will not wear another jersey than this one, I'm French, proud to be and I do not intend to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with whichever country."

Boucher is a French youth international and has served as the number one goalkeeper at under-16, under-17, and under-18 level.

He plays who plays for French club Angers SCO on loan from AJ Auxerre.

Born in Saint-Pierre, RÃ©union, Boucher began his professional career at Le Havre. For the 2010-11 season, he was installed as the club's third goalkeeper behind starter Mike Van Hamel and backup Johny Placide.

He made his professional debut on 29 July 2011 in a 2-1 win over Istres appearing as a substitute for starting goalkeeper Placide in the first half.

After being voted the Best Goalkeeper in Ligue 2 for 2013, Boucher signed with Ligue 1 outfit, Toulouse in the 2013-14 winter transfer window.

He quickly displaced Comorian international, Ali Ahamada, and with a series of excellent displays, helped the club to a credible 9th-place finish.

The 2014-15 season did not go as well as his first, with him losing his starting place and having to share goalkeeping duties, where the club only narrowly avoided relegation as they finished in 17th place.

In July 2015, Boucher decided against staying at Toulouse and transferred to Ligue 2 club, Auxerre, where he would be the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

He has expressed his desire to one day return to the top flight, of which he knows he is capable of playing in, but believes remaining at Auxerre for the near future will be more beneficial for his development.

At the beginning of the 2018-19 season, he lost his starting place at Auxerre to Quentin Westberg (in the league) and Sonny Laiton (in the Coupe de la Ligue).

On 31 August 2018, the last day of the 2018 summer transfer window, Boucher joined Ligue 1 side Angers SCO on loan for the season.

