Former Tema Youth Forward Michael Kporvi Joins Senegalese Side ASC Diaraf  

Ex-Tema Youth forward Michael Kporvi has completed a move to Senegalese top-flight side ASC Diaraf.

The winger signed a year deal with the Senegalese side and is expected to help Diaraf make a positive impact in the CAF Champions League.

Kporvi finished as Tema Youth's second highest scorer with five goals in the 2016/17 premier league season, will feature for the Senegalese giants in the 2018/19 CAF Champions league.

The 23-year-old spent last season with Ivorian giants African Sports following his loan move from Tema Youth SC.

The Senegalese club have represented Senegal in the CAF Champions league on thirteen occasions, four separate times in the CAF Confederations.

ASC Diafra are currently champions of the Senegalese top-flight league.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com