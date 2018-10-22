Super Falcons Handed ‘Comfortable’ Group For AWCON 2018

Nigeria's female national team, Super Falcons have gained a somewhat 'comfortable' group for this year's African Women's Cup of Nations, following the draw that kept them apart from their eternal rivals, Ghana.

Heading into Sunday's draw, Confederation of African Football (CAF) named host country, Ghana and holders Nigeria as top seeds of both groups for the tournament.

Ghana head Group A in Accra and Nigeria top Group B in Cape Coast, which means both rivals can only clash in the knockout stage of the tournament.

The other six qualifiers tournament, which will run from November 17 to December 1, are 2016 hosts, Cameroon as well as Algeria, Mali, Zambia, Kenya and South Africa.

The top three teams from this competition will fly Africa's flag at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France next June.

Besides being defending champions, the Falcons are also the most successful team in the competition's history, having won the tournament a record eight times.

