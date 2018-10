Sassuolo Midfielder Alfred Duncan Returns To Training After Injury Layoff

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has returned to training at Sassuolo after two weeks off with an injury.

Duncan started slight training on Wednesday at the club's Ca 'Marta complex with goalkeeper Giamcomo Satalino.

Most of their teammates are on international break but the pair have kept themselves busy with Duncan expected to return to the team for the Serie A clash against Sampdoria.

The 25-year-old has been out with an injury since last playing in the Serie A against Empoli, a game Sassuolo won 3-1.

Duncan missed Sassuolo's 2-0 win over SPAL and the defeats to AC Milan and Napoli.

Sassuolo travel to Sampdoria on Monday, October 22nd with hopes of turning the tides around after back to back defeats in the Italian top flight.

